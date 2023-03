Goldie Hawn on making USA Today's 2023 Women of the Year list "CBS Mornings" is exclusively announcing USA Today's 2023 Women of the Year honorees who have broken barriers to make significant change in their communities and around the world. One of this year's honorees, Oscar winning actor and philanthropist Goldie Hawn, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss what the honor means to her. She also discusses helping children through her foundation and her career.