Gloria Estefan rewrites hit song to promote coronavirus safety Seven-time Grammy winner Gloria Estefan is using her music to spread an urgent message about staying home during the coronavirus pandemic. The Florida-based artist joins "CBS This Morning" from her Miami Beach home to talk about her hit song, "Get on Your Feet," which she rewrote to promote awareness of coronavirus precautions. Her new lyrics light up the Paramount Miami Worldcenter at 10 p.m. each night when the city's curfew begins.