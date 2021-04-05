Live

Global Citizen Festival gets ready for 4th year

Music icons Beyoncé, Pearl Jam, and Coldplay are just a few of the artists headlining this year's Global Citizen Festival for free in Central Park. Kweku Mandela and Hugh Evans, two organizers of the venue spoke to CBSN about this year's agenda.
