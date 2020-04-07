Global Citizen announces virtual music festival "One World: Together At Home" Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is speaking with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about her role in "One World: Together At Home," a historic music and entertainment festival broadcast online to fans around the globe. The event, organized by the World Health Organization and advocacy group Global Citizen, will be curated by Lady Gaga and aims to celebrate health care workers and others on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.