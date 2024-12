Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband among dozens of men convicted in France rape trial The ex-husband of Gisele Pelicot was handed a 20-year prison sentence in a French court Thursday after he admitted to drugging her for almost a decade so that he and dozens of men could rape her. Another 49 men were also convicted of rape in the trial. Pelicot became a feminist icon after she forced a public trial to show rape victims they were not alone. Elaine Cobbe reports from Paris.