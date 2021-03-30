Live

Girl Scout shot in leg on her way to sell cookies

A 9-year-old Indianapolis girl is recovering after being hit by a stray bullet. As WTTV-TV's Shannon Houser reports, Sinai Miller's plans for selling Girl Scout Cookies door-to-door is on hold -- but she's still making sales.
