Germany reprinting Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" Adolf Hitler's autobiography, "Mein Kampf," will soon return to German bookstores. It's been banned since the end of World War II, but Bavaria owns the German copyright, which expires in December. As CBSN's Elaine Quijano reports, the first new print will be out early in 2016, and it will be about 2,000 pages.