Climate change helped fuel devastating floods in Germany, study finds, as more floods hit U.S. A new study finds the devastating flood that killed more than 200 people this summer in Germany was made significantly more likely due to human-caused climate change. That comes as deadly flooding has ravaged part of Tennessee and also the Northeast. CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers are joined by CBS News' Jessi Mitchell from Waverly, Tennesse.