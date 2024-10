Gérard Depardieu to miss hearing in sexual assault case, lawyer says French movie icon Gerard Depardieu was scheduled to appear at a pre-trial hearing in Paris for his sexual assault case Monday, but his lawyer says the 75-year-old is too sick to attend. The case involves allegations made during a 2021 movie shoot where prosecutors claim Depardieu made sexually explicit remarks and groped two members of the production team. If convicted, he could face five years in jail.