Georgia school shooting suspect and father appear in court on murder charges The 14-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, made his first court appearance Friday. His father, who was arrested on second-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting, also appeared in court in a separate hearing. Authorities allege that the suspect's father gave his son the firearm that was used in the massacre as a gift in December 2023. Jericka Duncan reports.