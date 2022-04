Georgia judge allows suit challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene's reelection bid to proceed A federal judge on Monday paved the way for an effort to disqualify GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia from running for reelection over her role in the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol to proceed. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nancy Chen chat with CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns about the controversy.