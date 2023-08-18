Will Georgia election case affect Trump's support in state? Strategists weigh in Former President Donald Trump canceled a news conference he scheduled for next week after his lawyers asked him to compile evidence he claimed would clear him and his allies of any wrongdoing in the Georgia 2020 election interference case into legal filings. Republican strategist and CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez and Ashley Etienne, CBS News political contributor and former communications director for Vice President Harris, joined CBS News to discuss the possible effect the Georgia election interference case will have on Trump's support in the state, next week's first Republican presidential debate and a new Associated Press poll on President Biden's approval rating on the economy.