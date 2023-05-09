Trump Lawsuit Verdict
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, defamation in E. Jean Carroll civil trial
Feinstein returning to Senate after absence fueled calls to resign
George Santos charged by federal prosecutors
Texas mall shooter had 8 guns and targeted location, authorities say
Biden, Republicans still far apart on raising debt ceiling
Verdict in Lori Vallow Daybell's trial will be livestreamed, judge rules
FBI takes down 20-year-old Russian malware network known as "Snake"
Tucker Carlson announces new Twitter show after leaving Fox News
Groom recovering after bride killed in suspected drunk driving crash
George Santos charged by Justice Department
The Justice Department has filed federal charges against Rep. George Santos of New York. The charges were sealed, but will be revealed at his first hearing, which could come as early as Wednesday morning.
