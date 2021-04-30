Live

Gene editing may hold new hope for HIV patients

Scientists on a team led by Temple University say they have used a recently developed gene-editing technique to successfully remove HIV from lab mice. CBSN's Jamie Yuccas has the details on how CRISPR is being used.
