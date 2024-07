Gay teacher responds to LGBTQ backlash in schools The American Library Association found that 4,240 books were targets of censorship efforts in 2023, with about half of those books written by or including people of color and those from LGBTQ communities. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto spoke with Anthony Nicodemo, a gay teacher and basketball coach in Westchester County, New York, about his message to proponents of book bans.