California Gov. Gavin Newsom preparing to "Trump-proof" his state Governors in blue states are preparing to push back against the incoming Trump administration's agenda. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called a special session of the legislature to "Trump-proof" the state, and has lobbied President Biden for funding and federal waivers before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. CBS News California investigative correspondent Julie Watts joins "America Decides" with more on the moves.