Gavin Kaysen brings his unique cuisine to The Dish After years of working in Europe, and seven years as executive chef of mentor Daniel Boulud’s Café Boulud, 35-year-old chef Gavin Kaysen has returned to the Twin Cities. Raised in Minnesota, Kaysen longed to get back to his Midwestern roots and dreamed of opening his own place. His newly opened Minnesota restaurant Spoon and Stable has won critical acclaim, one describing the cuisine as “European elegance meets American comfort.” Chef Kaysen joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” for The Dish.