Gauguin's vision of paradise In 1890, at age 42, Paul Gauguin - a merchant seaman, successful Paris stockbroker, full-time eccentric and Sunday painter - was about to fulfill a romantic dream to go to the South Seas and cultivate his art in, as he called it, "its primitive and savage state." Morley Safer visits a retrospective of the Impressionist giant at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. (Originally aired April 18, 2004.)