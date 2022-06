Gas prices soar to new record highs, with the national average at almost $5 Gas prices have once again soared to a new record high. The national average for a gallon of gas is now $4.92. That’s up nearly $2 from the same time last year. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans is in Los Angeles, which has some of the nation’s highest gas prices. He joins Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano for more on this.