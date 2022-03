New details emerge on gap in Trump's January 6 phone records CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" to discuss his exclusive reporting with The Washington Post's Bob Woodward, revealing that White House phone logs show a more than 7-hour gap on January 6, 2021. Former President Donald Trump said he didn't use and never heard of "burner phones," but his former national security adviser John Bolton says Trump had spoken about them before.