Ga. school gunman had nearly 500 rounds of ammo

Michael Brandon Hill faces multiple charges after allegedly sneaking into a Decatur, Ga., school with an assault rifle Tuesday. Hill's brother says the suspect is bipolar and schizophrenic. Mark Strassmann reports.
