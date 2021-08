G-7 leaders push Biden to keep troops in Afghanistan past August 31 deadline Leaders of the G-7 nations are urging President Biden to extend the August 31 deadline for evacuating people from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, C.I.A. Director William Burns met secretly with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports, and then CBS News national security correspondent David Martin joins CBSN with more on the situation and the discussions with the Taliban.