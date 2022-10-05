Watch CBS News

Future service dog trains with New York Mets

Shea, a 9-month-old lab, is learning how to be a service dog at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. The dog will eventually be matched with a first responder or military veteran at no cost. Nancy Chen shares more.
