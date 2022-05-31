Watch CBS News

Funerals begin for Texas school shooting victims

The first funeral for the 21 victims of the Uvalde mass shooting was held Tuesday. It comes as the community demands answers on why police waited 75 minutes to breach the elementary school where the shooting took place. Lilia Luciano has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.