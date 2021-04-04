Live

Watch CBSN Live

Funeral held for Omaha officer who was new mother

Omaha police gave full honors Tuesday to Kerrie Orozco, an officer killed just days before she was to take maternity leave with her newborn child that had been born premature and was ready to come home. CBSN's Jeff Glor describes the sober ceremony.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.