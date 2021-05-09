Live

Fun facts about the iconic New Year's Eve ball

The ball that will drop in Times Square to ring in 2018 has 2,600 Waterford crystals, 32,000 Phillips LED lights, and it can even be seen from space. Here is a look at the New Year's Eve ball by the numbers.​
