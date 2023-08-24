Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis proposes new trial date ahead of Trump's surrender Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked a judge on Thursday to set a trial date of Oct. 23, 2023, for Donald Trump and the 18 other defendants charged in connection with alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results. Less than two hours later, Trump's newly appointed attorney informed the court that the former president opposes the Oct. 23 date. CBS News congressional correspondents Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane report.