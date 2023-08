Fulton County DA Fani Willis aims to try Trump, 18 co-defendants at once The 98-page indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, alleges a "criminal enterprise" involving former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants. That includes some familiar names like Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Criminal defense attorney Don Samuel joins CBS News to unpack the legal case.