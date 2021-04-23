Live

Full Video: Trump thanks his parents at rally

Donald Trump took a break from bashing his opponent to thank his parents during a rally in Orlando Tuesday. The break wasn't too long though-- Trump also called Hillary Clinton "unhinged" while addressing supporters. See Trump's full remarks.
