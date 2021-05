Full video: Senate Democrats react to health care vote delay Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said the Senate health care bill is too bad a plan to pass, after Republicans announced the vote would be delayed until after the July 4th recess. Senators Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), Patty Murray (D-Washington) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) also shared their thoughts on the delay. See their full remarks.