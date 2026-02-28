Full interview: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Pentagon feud Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei sat down with CBS News for an exclusive interview, hours after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared the company a supply chain risk to national security, which restricts military contractors from doing business with the AI giant. Amodei called the move "retaliatory and punitive," and he said Anthropic sought to draw "red lines" in the government's use of its technology because "we believe that crossing those lines is contrary to American values, and we wanted to stand up for American values."