Full House vote expected today on whether to recommend contempt of Congress charges for former Trump aide Mark Meadows The committee in charge of investigating the January 6 Capitol attack voted to recommend contempt of Congress charges for former President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows over his refusal to comply with a subpoena, which the full House will vote on Monday. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the latest from Capitol Hill.