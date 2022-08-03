Watch CBS News

Frustration grows over monkeypox vaccine supply

People are lining up for monkeypox vaccines as health officials in San Francisco warn they could soon run out of supply. California declared a state of emergency, joining New York and Illinois. Nikki Battiste takes a look.
