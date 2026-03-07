From the archives: "Voices of the Civil Rights Movement" Civil rights activist Bernard Lafayette, who helped organize the Selma Voting Rights Movement in the 1960s, died March 5, 2026, at age 85. In this 1980 "Sunday Morning" report by Ted Holmes, Lafayette, along with Bernice Reagon, E.D. Nixon and Ibisoto Ajamu, attended "Voices of the Civil Rights Movement," a reunion of civil rights organizers, song leaders and photographers held by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, where the remembrances and songs of the movement were celebrated.