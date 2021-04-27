Live

From the archives: Training seeing eye dogs

Correspondent Marlo Bendau visits the Seeing Eye in Morristown, N.J., where puppies are raised and trained to serve as assistant animals for the blind. Originally broadcast on "CBS Morning News" on January 10, 1983.
