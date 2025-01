From the archives: Speaker Nancy Pelosi on "Face the Nation", January 2007 Seventeen years ago today, Nancy Pelosi became the first female Speaker of the House. That Sunday, she sat down with Face the Nation Moderator Bob Schieffer to talk about her goals for the 110th Congress and what being the first woman to hold the office means to her. She will again join Face the Nation tomorrow, January 5th, 2025. Tune in.