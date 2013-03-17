From the archives: "Once" songwriter Glen Hansard Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard, an Oscar-winner for "Once" (which became a Tony Award-winning musical), died July 29, 2026 at age 56. In this March 17, 2013 "Sunday Morning" profile, Hansard talked with Anthony Mason about growing up as a street performer in Dublin, and his meteoric rise to fame as a member of the rock band The Frames and (with Markéta Irglová) half of the duo The Swell Season. Also: A web extra featuring Hansard busking on the streets of New York City.