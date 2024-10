From the archives: Nelson Mandela on efforts to end apartheid in South Africa In April of 1991, violence plagued South Africa as politicians debated how to end apartheid. Nelson Mandela joined Face the Nation to discuss the problems facing the country and his opinions of then South African President F.W. de Klerk. Two years later, the men won a joint Nobel Peace Prize. This archival episode may contain themes or use language that differs from modern interpretations.