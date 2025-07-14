From the archives: Martin Cruz Smith on writing mysteries Martin Cruz Smith, author of such bestsellers as "Gorky Park" and "Polar Star," died on July 11, 2025, at age 82. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that aired Oct. 20, 2002, Smith talked with correspondent Anthony Mason about how he continued writing mysteries featuring Moscow detective Arkady Renko, despite being blacklisted by the Soviet Union. He also discussed the "boring" aspects of writing, and the research he conducted in Japan for his novel "December 6," set in Tokyo on the eve of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.