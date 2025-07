From the archives: David Gergen on leadership David Gergen, who had long served as an advisor to presidents of both parties, died on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at the age of 83. In this "Sunday Morning" interview that originally aired May 8, 2022, Gergen told CBS News' Robert Acosta he believed the older generation running Washington should step aside for younger leadership. He also discussed his book, "Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders Are Made," and about the current state of American democracy.