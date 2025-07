From the archives: Charles Kuralt on the Louisiana Purchase President Thomas Jefferson's acquisition of more than 800,000 square miles of land from France in 1803 was a remarkable chapter in American history, all the more fascinating for it being so unexpected – and so cheap. CBS News' Charles Kuralt tells the story, and does so in a bizarrely appropriate location: the middle of an Arkansas swamp. (Originally broadcast Feb. 13, 1976.)