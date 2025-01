From the archives: 1982 Air Florida plane crash into icy Potomac River in Washington, D.C. On Jan. 13, 1982, Air Florida Flight 90 crashed into the 14th Street Bridge and plunged into the icy Potomac River near Washington, D.C., killing 70 passengers and four crew members. CBS News' Dan Rather anchored a CBS News Special Report on the day of the crash and provided an update on the "CBS Evening News" the next day.