From 1996: A "Harlem Nutcracker" In a story originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" on December 8 1996, host Charles Osgood reports on "The Harlem Nutcracker," a reinvention of the classic Tchaikovsky ballet, reimagined by way of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, as a jazz-infused fantasy involving a grandmother revisiting the dreams of her youth. Features interviews with choreographer Donald Byrd and conductor David Berger.