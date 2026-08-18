From 1981: Yankees pitcher Tommy John Pitcher Tommy John, who in the 1970s underwent an innovative procedure on his injured pitching arm that would become famous as "Tommy John surgery," died on Aug. 15, 2026 at age 83. In this "Sunday Morning" story that aired Aug. 16, 1981, John talked with correspondent Heywood Hale Broun about his comeback after surgery, and about baseball's other comeback – returning to the field following the major league players' nearly two-month-long strike. [Also appearing are Yankee outfielder Lou Pinella and trainer Gene Monahan.]