Friends describe waiting in line for 16 hours to pay respects to Queen This group of friends waited in line for 16 hours to pay their final respects to the Queen — and they got the opportunity to meet King Charles and Prince William during the wait. Even though they hadn't slept all night, they said the process was an "out of this world experience" and they praised organizers for passing out blankets, tea and sweets for mourners to feel more comfortable.