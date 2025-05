Friend of killed Israeli Embassy staffer says he was "a wonderful man" People in Washington, D.C. and beyond are mourning the killings of two Israeli Embassy staffers who were shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum Wednesday. A suspect has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of foreign officials and other counts. A friend of one of the victims, David Boskey, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss Yaron Lischinsky's life.