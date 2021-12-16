France imposes new travel restrictions on U.K. as COVID-19 cases surge Cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing in the U.K. More than 78,000 people tested positive for the virus Wednesday, the highest number of daily cases recorded in Britain since the start of the pandemic. Health officials fear the record could be a sign of things to come. In response, France is instituting new travel restrictions on the U.K. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more from London on Britain's vaccination campaign, and CBS News' Elaine Cobbe spoke with Elise Preston about what the new restrictions could mean for the French economy ahead of the holidays.