Fran Townsend on NYC bombing suspect, investigation We continue to get new information on a man wanted in connection to Saturday's explosion in New York City. The FBI says 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahami is a U.S. citizen of Afghan descent. Fran Townsend, a former homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush and now a CBS News senior national security analyst, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the latest developments in the bombing investigation.