Four kidnapped California family members found dead: CBS News Flash Oct. 6, 2022 Four family members kidnapped at gunpoint from their business in California have been found dead, including an 8-month-old. A federal appeals court said the Obama-era “DACA” policy that provides deportation protection and work permits to some 600,000 immigrants violates immigration law, but current enrollees can retain their status. And Anna Sorokin is being released from federal prison after overstaying her visa last year.