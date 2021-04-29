Former Vice President Mike Pence to deliver first speech since leaving office Former Vice President Mike Pence is delivering his first speech since leaving office to a group of conservatives in South Carolina on Thursday. His visit to the early primary state is fueling speculation over whether Pence is weighing a 2024 presidential bid. CBS News reporter Adam Brewster joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on Pence's speech and what former President Donald Trump is saying about his own political future.